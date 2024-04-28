GCC, OPEC Chiefs Discuss Ways To Strengthen Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, and the Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al-Ghais, discussed Sunday ways to strengthen the energy sector.

The GCC General Secretariat stated in a statement that this came during Al-Budawi's meeting with Al-Ghais on the sidelines of their participation in the World Economic Forum 2024.

According to the statement, several topics were discussed, including the role played by OPEC in supporting the global oil market, as well as ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides to serve common interests, in addition to reviewing the latest developments on the regional and international arenas.

Al-Budaiwi praised the valuable efforts made by OPEC and its major and vital role in maintaining the stability and balance of oil markets and facing their future challenges in coordination with member states. (end)

kns









MENAFN28042024000071011013ID1108148926