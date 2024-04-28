Qatar, US Discuss Situation In Middle East, Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 28 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman discussed on Sunday ending the war on Gaza and maintaining security in Afghanistan with US acting Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs John R. Bass.

A statement from Qatar's Foreign Ministry said, that Bass was received by Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman in Doha, the two officials went over the strategic relations between the US and Qatar and ways to develop and enhance it. (end)

