66 Palestinians Killed, 138 Injured By Israeli Occupation In Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Apr 28 (KUNA) -- Health authorities in Gaza reported 66 Palestinians killed and 138 injured in the past day due to seven attacks by occupying forces. A press release Sunday stated that the total casualties from the ongoing occupation, now at 205 days, have risen to 34,454 dead and 77,575 injured. Many more are trapped under rubble or in areas unreachable by ambulance and civil aviation. (end) nq

