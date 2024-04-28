               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Saudi Tourism Min. Projects USD 80 Bln In Revenues From Tourism In '24


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmad Al-Khatib said on Sunday, the Kingdom projects making USD 80 billion in revenues from the tourism sector in 2024, a USD 14 billion increase from last year's 66 billion USD in 2023.
Al-Khatib explained during his participation in the World Economic Forum conference held in Riyadh, which revolved around human capital, that the Kingdom is incentivizing young leaders and human resources to join the tourism sector, as they are paying a lot of money for the training programs designated to the sector.
He continued, "our doors are open in the Kingdom and the Arabian Gulf, and we aim to make this sector stronger." (end)
