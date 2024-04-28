IEC Approves 2024 Parliamentary Elections Timetable

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- The Board of Commissioners of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) approved the timetable for the 2024 parliamentary elections for the 20th Lower House, according to an IEC statement on Sunday.According to the timetable, May 26 will be the date to start the legal procedures for the 2024 parliamentary elections for the 20th Lower House by requesting voter records from the Department of Civil Status and Passports. They will then be presented by the IEC as preliminary tables of voters in June 2, distributed on the map of the 1,600 polling centers.The IEC indicated that in a session chaired by its President, Musa Maaytah, the timetable for the upcoming elections was reviewed in terms of its conformity with the legal periods related to the date of the polling day scheduled for September 10.According to the timetable, all stages of objections and appeals to the preliminary voter lists will end on July 24, and will be published as final lists after their approval by the Board of Commissioners.The board also decided that the date for submitting candidates' applications for local and general constituencies (party list) will be on July 30, for a period of three days.The electoral campaigning phase begins after the acceptance of candidacy applications from the Board of Commissioners in accordance with the conditions stipulated in the law on August 9, for a period of one month before the polling day.The IEC statement noted that its president gave directions to the Directorate of Electoral Operations to finalize the oath-taking procedures in the main electoral committees for 18 local districts and one general district.He set a time-bound plan to train field cadres and volunteers on the executive instructions, and to train polling center committees on polling and counting process within the models prepared by the IEC.