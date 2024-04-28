World Central Kitchen Resumes Operations In Gaza

Gaza, April 28 (Petra) -- World Central Kitchen Sunday announced resuming its operations in Gaza after stopping since April 2 over the Israeli killing of 7 of its staff.World Central Kitchen works to provide humanitarian aid through dozens of community kitchens in the embattled enclave, which cook and provide meals to displaced Palestinians.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.