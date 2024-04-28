Safadi, Borrell Talk Efforts To Implement Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, April 28 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Political and Security Affairs Josep Borrell Sunday discussed, in Riyadh, efforts to implement the two-state solution and recognise the Palestinian state.Safadi and Borrell discussed developments in Gaza and efforts to stop the war, protect civilians, deliver humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip and ensure regional de-escalation.Safadi stressed the "need" for the international community to take effective actions to impose a two-state solution, starting with recognising a Palestinian state.This came during a meeting held by Safadi and Borrell on the sidelines of the special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Safadi lauded Borrell's efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, counter the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and implement international law and his clear positions in emphasising that establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution is the way to achieve regional security, stability and peace.The meeting discussed the "importance" of intensifying ceasefire efforts in Gaza and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid without obstacles.