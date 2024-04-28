Jordan, Palestine Labour Ministers Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, April 28 (Petra) -- Minister of Labour Nadia Rawabdeh and her Palestinian counterpart Enas Atari Sunday discussed, on the sidelines of the Arab Labour Conference in Baghdad, cooperation.Rawabdeh reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinians in the face of the "brutal" Israeli war on Gaza, noting that the Jordanian position "continues to support the Palestinian brothers and demand an immediate ceasefire."She discussed the cooperation agreement with Palestine, which focuses on exchanging experiences in inspection, vocational safety and health and employment, stressing the Ministry's readiness to share expertise in employment, education, vocational and technical training and sector skills councils in the Authority for the Development of Vocational and Technical Skills.In turn, Atari stressed the "importance" of leveraging Jordan's expertise in various labour affairs and social security, stressing the "necessity" of exchanging visits to enhance cooperation.