Jordan Cooperative Corporation, Moroccan Cooperation Development Office Sign Cooperation Memo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Dead Sea, April 28 (Petra) -- Jordan Cooperative Corporation and the Cooperation Development Office in Morocco Sunday signed a cooperation memo to exchange experiences in cooperatives.
The memo included the exchange of experiences in strengthening the internal structure of the two institutions and the exchange of experiences to enhance the capabilities of the two parties in developing cooperatives.
The memo, signed by the Director General of the Foundation, Abdel Fattah Chalabi, and the Director General of the Cooperation Development Office in Morocco, Aisha Rifai, included cooperation in promoting cooperative thought and developing joint training programmes.
