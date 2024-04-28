Jordan, Qatar Labour Ministers Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, April 28 (Petra) -- Minister of Labour Nadia Rawabdeh and the Qatari Labour Minister, Ali Marri, Sunday discussed, in Baghdad, ties and cooperation.Rawabdeh and Marri met on the sidelines of the Arab Action Conference in its fiftieth session in Baghdad, Iraq, where Rawabdeh met her Arab counterparts.Rawabdeh focused on increasing the number of Jordanian expatriates in Qatar through the Qatari initiative of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.Marri praised the Jordanian expatriates in Qatar and their role in the Qatari market, expressing Qatar's Ministry of Labour to enhance cooperation with Jordan through the Qatari initiative.Marri, who chairs the Board of Directors of the Qatari Workforce Solutions Company "Jusoor," stated that the Qatari Ministry of Labour is working through the company to provide a platform that invests in human capital and attracts distinguished elements and competencies to work in Qatar.The two ministers agreed to arrange visits between the two sides to follow up on the completion of the implementation of the Qatari initiative to employ Jordanians in Qatar.