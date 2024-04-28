Traders Have Until May 31 To Join National Billing System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- Traders in Jordan have until May 31 to join the national electronic billing system to avoid paying fines.During a meeting with the Chair and members of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), the Director General of the Income and Sales Tax Department, Husam Abu Ali, said the department would not impose fines on traders provided they are connected to the system before the end of May.Abu Ali explained that 85 per cent of the total sales values enter the national billing system, adding that 60,000 taxpayers had issued their invoices through the system.He said the billing system is "reformist" and does not aim to impose or increase taxes, adding that it transfers billing data and documents it electronically without additional costs.He added that the user-friendly system could accommodate the issuance of 60 million invoices daily, noting that it considers security and information protection applied in global systems.He said the electronic invoicing platform is available on the department's website, allowing taxpayers to issue invoices if they do not have an invoicing system.