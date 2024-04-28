Abraham Saves Roma At Napoli

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Milan: Tammy Abraham snatched a potentially crucial point in the battle to reach the Champions League with his first goal in a year which earned Roma a 2-2 draw at Napoli.

England international Abraham has missed almost the whole of this season after tearing knee ligaments at the end of the last campaign.

The substitute was on hand to nod home his first goal since his return from a perfect flick-on form Evan Ndicka, who started in defence after being cleared to play following his on-pitch collapse at Udinese earlier this month.

Roma, who took the lead in the 59th minute through Paulo Dybala's penalty before being pegged back by Mathias Olivera's heavily deflected strike and a late Victor Osimhen spot-kick, are fifth and in the final Champions League spot.

Daniele De Rossi's team are four points behind Bologna who are fourth and were earlier held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Udinese.

Roma have a tough end to the season with the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against German champions Bayer Leverkusen coming up on Thursday and clashes with Juventus and Atalanta among their last four league fixtures of the campaign.

They have Atalanta, who have a game in hand on all of their top-five rivals, breathing down their necks with just two points separating the pair after a simple 2-0 win over Empoli for the Bergamo-based team.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta have their own Europa League semi with Marseille on Thursday after also reaching the Italian Cup final.