(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi participated in the meeting of the Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on the developments in the Gaza Strip, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud with the participation of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Al Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Sameh Shoukry, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye HE Hakan Fidan.

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) HE Hussein Ibrahim Taha and Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) HE Hussein Al Sheikh also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed the mechanisms of intensifying the shared Arab and Islamic action to reach an immediate ceasefire to end the war on the Gaza Strip, ensure protection for the civilians based on the international humanitarian law, get adequate and sustainable humanitarian assistance into all regions of the strip, in addition to continuing all efforts dedicated to recognizing the independent Palestinian statehood to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian brothers.

In addition, the conferees discussed taking the essential measures to implement the two-state solution and recognizing the State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.

They emphasized that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territories, expressing their categorical rejection of any attempt to displace them from their lands and any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

They also underscored the importance of imposing effective and international sanctions on Israel, stopping arms exports to Israel in response for breaching the international law, the international humanitarian law and the war crimes being committed in the occupied Gaza and the West Bank.

The conferees stressed the need for operationalizing the international legal tools to hold the Israeli officials to account for perpetrating these crimes, stop settlers' terrorism and take clear and stringent positions against Israel, expressing their concern about the measures taken against the peaceful protestors in the western countries who are calling for stopping the war in Gaza, along with the Israeli gross crimes and violations being perpetrated against the Palestinians.