Kuwait Amir Receives Pakistan PM On Sidelines Of World Economic Forum


4/28/2024 10:14:52 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday Pakistan's Prime Minister Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum hosted by Riyadh.
During the meeting, the bilateral ties between the two countries and the latest regional and global developments were touched on.
The meeting was attended by His Highness the Amir's official delegation. (end)
