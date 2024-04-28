Ukrainian Forces Eliminate 950 Occupiers, Destroy 10 Tanks, 16 Afvs In Eastern Sector In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 955 Russian occupiers, 10 enemy tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 1 air defense system, 5 EW systems, and 535 enemy UAVs in the eastern sector.

The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The defense forces continue to inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment. The Russian army's total losses in the eastern direction on April 27, 2024 amounted to 955 troops, 10 tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 23 guns and mortars, 3 anti-tank weapons, 1 air defense system, 24 vehicles, 5 EW systems, 535 UAVs, 24 shelters, 7 ammunition depots, and 1 fuel depot," the statement said.

UK Defense Ministry450,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 28, 2024 amount to about 466,150 invaders, including another 1,096 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.