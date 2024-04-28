UK Intel Names Reasons Behind Cancellation Of Immortal Regiment March In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian authorities have decided to cancel parades, including the Immortal Regiment March on May 9, in many cities because of their vulnerability to Ukrainian drone strikes.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update on Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Victory Day parades in five Russian regions have been canceled, with security concerns cited. These include Bryansk, Pskov, Ryazan, Kursk and Belgorod. The regions listed are all in western Russia and are therefore likely vulnerable to Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) strikes," British intelligence said.

The ministry recalled that in the run-up to last year's Victory Day parade, there was a UAV attack on the Kremlin.

This is the second year in a row that the Immortal Regiment March has been canceled and Victory parades curtailed on security grounds.

"This year, President Putin's inauguration precedes Victory Day, taking place on 7 May. The potential for protests and discontent over the Ukraine war are also likely to have influenced the calculus of the Russian leadership," the ministry concluded.