Kuwait Amir Receives Iraqi PM On Sidelines Of World Economic Forum

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Soudani and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum hosted by Riyadh. During the meeting, the bilateral ties between the two countries and the latest regional and global developments were touched on. (end) aa

