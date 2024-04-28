Interior Minister: Attacks On Water Sources 'Threat To Jordan's National Security'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) - Minister of Interior, Mazen Faraya, reviewed national efforts aimed to remove attacks on groundwater reservoirs, water sources and pipelines and backfill the violating wells.Chairing a meeting at the Ministry of Interior's headquarters, in presence of Minister of Water, Raed Abu Al-Saud, and all concerned authorities, Faraya said efforts in this field are "ongoing" according to an executive plan, aimed to monitor water-related attacks and violations countrywide, adding that campaigns are carried out to remove them, in cooperation with the relevant institutions.Noting perpetrators are referred to the judicial authorities, Faraya said these attacks cause "increasing" depletion of Jordan's water sources, which constitutes a "major" obstacle to meet citizens' needs.Faraya warned against these irresponsible practices, which constitute "a threat to Jordanian national security," affirming perpetrators will be dealt with on this basis.Additionally, he praised the concerned authorities for following up on eliminating water attacks and their "exceptional" efforts to implement the rule of law and ensure success of these water theft crackdowns.Stressing necessity of continuing these efforts nationwide, he called for concerted endeavors to enhance citizens' spirit of responsibility in reporting any negative practices and violations to reach water "stability and justice in distribution without discrimination."