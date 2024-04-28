Armed Forces Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 28 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army conducted Sunday 6 airdrops across northern Gaza, in collaboration with allied nations.These operations involved delivering relief and humanitarian aid to assist Gazans who are affected by the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip.Participating in the airlift were aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, the Arab Republic of Egypt, three planes from the United States of America, and one from the Federal Republic of Germany.The Jordan Armed Forces affirmed their commitment to providing humanitarian and medical aid through airlifts from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport, as well as through airdrops or ground convoys directly to Gaza. This assistance aims to alleviate the hardships faced by Gazans and underscores the spirit of solidarity between the two peoples.Since the onset of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces have conducted 89 airdrops independently and 219 in collaboration with allied nations.