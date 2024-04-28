IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Toss And Elect To Bowl First Against Chennai Super Kings

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 28 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in Match 46 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday. While SRH are in third place in the points table, CSK are presently in sixth position.

The pitch for Sunday's match is the surface which was used for CSK's league match against Gujarat Titans, where the hosts' won by 63 runs. After winning the toss, SRH skipper Pat Cummins said they are playing an extra batter in place of leg-spinner Mayank Markande.

“Absolutely, you can see why it's pretty loud here. Boys are pretty pumped up. We've got Bhuvi who's a very nice new ball bowler, I just fill in wherever required. We've looked to bowl first as maybe dew comes into it later in the evening,” he said.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said he wishes for his team to win clutch moments in the matches.“If we put up runs against them, they'll definitely be under pressure. We have just lost those clutch moments in the game, just 2-3 overs while batting when we couldn't capitalise.”

“Even with bowling, we haven't gotten those starts in the powerplay and sometimes when we've got that we haven't been able to finish off well. Overall, we're happy with where we are but we're just looking to win those clutch moments.”

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana

Substitutes: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and T Natarajan

Substitutes: Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh