Ireland considers law revision for asylum seekers return to UK

(MENAFN) Ireland is contemplating revising its legislation to enable the repatriation of asylum seekers to the UK, reports an Irish new agency on Sunday, citing concerns over an influx of migrants from across the border with Northern Ireland.



Helen McEntee, Ireland's Minister of Justice, is set to visit London on Monday, where discussions on this matter are expected to take place. McEntee recently informed a parliamentary committee that approximately 80 percent of asylum seekers in Ireland arrived via the land border with Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK.



The UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, commented on the situation, suggesting that the surge in asylum seekers entering Ireland from Northern Ireland underscores the effectiveness of London's strategy to deter migration by considering plans to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda.



"What it shows, I think, is that the deterrent is ... already having an impact because people are worried about coming here [to Britain]," he stated.



In response, a representative for Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris said the leader "does not comment on the migration policies of any other country but he is very clear about the importance of protecting the integrity of the migration system in Ireland", the news agency reported.



"Ireland has a rules-based system that must always be applied firmly and fairly."



The representative stated that Mr Harris had called on Ms McEntee "to bring proposals to Cabinet next week to amend the existing law regarding the designation of safe 'third countries' and allowing the return of inadmissible International Protection applicants to the UK".

