Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Team Successfully Removes 30.5kg Ovarian Tumor

(MENAFN- 9Yards Media & Marketing) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 25 April 2024: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and member of the PureHealth network, recently performed a landmark operation by successfully removing a tumor of unusual size.



Despite ovarian tumors of this size (30.5kg) being extremely rare, the 1.5-hour operation was skilfully conducted by Dr. Muhieddine Seoud and SSMC’s obstetrics and gynecological (OB-GYN) surgical team. The operation was a resounding success with the tumor removed in one piece and the patient is now making a full recovery.



The 63-year-old patient, a limousine driver from the Philippines, was recently admitted to SSMC via its Emergency Department (ED), suffering from severe abdominal pain. Remarkably, the patient had endured various degrees of discomfort and pain for over three years before presenting to doctors on March 23.



Following a referral from the ED to the hospital’s OB-GYN experts, the patient was admitted immediately, with surgery performed the same day through SSMC’s emergency service.



Commenting on SSMC’s recent surgical milestone and the full recovery of the patient, Dr. Seoud, treating consultant physician and chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at SSMC, said: “Conditions and tumors of this size are very uncommon in the region. Indeed, this is the largest tumor presented and removed at SSMC and one of the largest recorded in the UAE. It was, therefore, immediately apparent to SSMC’s emergency department and, subsequently, OB-GYN specialists, that the patient had an abnormal abdominal distention, which was causing the patient’s severe discomfort.



“Upon examination, it was confirmed that this was a large tumor, originating from the patient’s left ovary, and that emergency surgery was required.”



Dr. Seoud added: “Removal of the tumor was through incision, and we were able to remove it in its entirety, with no spillage or cuts. All in all, the surgery took one and a half hours and, due to the nature and size of the incision needed, the patient’s recovery period should be three weeks. We are delighted to report that there were no complications both during or post-surgery, and the patient is now on her way to a full recovery.”



Commenting on her operation and experience at SSMC, the patient, Virginia Asuncion, said: “I am truly grateful to Dr. Seoud and all the medical team at SSMC for their professionalism and the support I received.



“From the first moment I set foot in the hospital, to the post-surgery care I am receiving during my recovery, I have felt incredibly blessed to have had such a wonderful team to help me through this difficult moment in my life. From the doctors to nurses and all the staff at SSMC, I feel a dedication and compassion for my needs and care, and I am forever grateful to all those involved in this journey.”



Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, consultant gastroenterologist and acting chief medical officer at SSMC, further noted: “Providing a compassionate, patient-first experience is our primary goal at SSMC. This involves a holistic approach that permeates through all our services, addressing concerns and preferences right where it is needed – at the patient level.



“With many of the region’s best specialists and consultants, as well as the latest medical technology at our disposal, SSMC ensures we offer a truly unique model of personalized care. Backed by our commitment to using, developing and applying the latest procedures and techniques, as well as delivering world-class research and education, the patient is at the center of all we do.”







