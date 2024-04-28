The Cross-Border Payments 100 reveals the world’s most important payments providers

(MENAFN- Cision) Today, FXC Intelligence published The 2024 Cross-Border Payments 100. Now in its sixth year, the Cross-Border Payments 100 is widely recognised as the definitive benchmark of the most important players in the industry.

The Cross-Border Payments 100 includes the leading companies in cross-border payments worldwide, including publicly traded companies, startups and private companies. It covers companies operating across consumer money transfers and remittances, B2B payments, ecommerce, payment processing, mobile payments and beyond.

With over 15,000 players in the cross-border payments space, companies have to fulfill the following criteria to be considered for the list:

• Be of a certain scale. This is not a startup or VC list (there are lots of those). This is also not a challengers list.

• Companies don’t have to have raised outside funds, but they must have an established customer base.

• Cross-border payments must either be the primary activity (many payment companies) or a substantial revenue line (certain banks, payment processors or card companies). With subsidiaries, we include them in the parent company, rather than listing them separately.

To produce a definitive overall list, every company is assessed against four areas: their significance as a company globally, their significance in their given market or segment, to what extent cross-border payments is a key part of their business and to what extent they are growing. The combined scores determined which companies made the final 100.

Daniel Webber, CEO and Founder of FXC Intelligence, said:

“We are confident that every company in the 2024 Cross-Border Payments 100 is deserving of their place; they are the trailblazers, trend-setters and visionaries leading the cross border payments industry.

“This is a large and growing industry – our data forecasts that by 2030 the consumer and B2B cross border market size will hit $65tn. In such a large and fragmented market, the companies in the top 100 are constantly having to vie for their place at the top, which means we will be keeping a close eye on possible new entrants over the next year.

“It’s only possible to make this list through the combined industry expertise of our team and our unique data, which is why the Cross-Border Payments 100 is recognised as the leading authority on key players in the cross-border payments space.”

Next week, FXC Intelligence will publish its analysis of the companies included in the report, leveraging the six years of data available to share insights on the key trends and changes of the companies in the top 100.





MENAFN28042024005352011945ID1108148247