Watch the Indian Premier League 2024 LIVE at Roxy Cinemas

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 25th April 2024: Roxy Cinemas is excited to invite all cricket fans to experience the thrill of Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 like never before with exclusive LIVE screenings of the matches every day until 26th May 2024. The cricket tournament features ten city-based franchise teams and are showcased live at Dubai Hills Mall, The Beach JBR, City Walk, Boxpark and Al Khawaneej Walk branches.



In this nail-biting tournament, fans are welcomed to cheer for their favourite teams including Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore battle it out for glory on the big screen!



Guests can book Roxy Silver tickets starting at AED 40 for all matches, including the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals commencing from Tuesday, 21st May, where the winning teams will make history.



All Indian Premier League enthusiast are invited to immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere, enjoying the comfort of plush reclining seats as well as choosing their favourite bite out of the newly launched menu featuring Brisket Nachos, Truffle Mac and Cheese balls, Soft Shell Crab Sando, Basque Cheesecake alongside the classic snacks such as popcorn, nachos, hot dogs as well as karak chai, samosa, veg pizza, masala loaded fries and more!







