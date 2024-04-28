CDE plans new product unveiling at Hillhead 2024

(MENAFN- jcomms)

The stage is set as CDE, a leading supplier of sand and aggregate wet processing solutions for the waste recycling and natural minerals processing sectors, announces its return to Hillhead with a major product showcase on the cards for 10.30am on Tuesday 25th June, at the CDE’s stand - A11.



From June 25 – 27, the wet processing experts will shine a spotlight on equipment from the CDE product range that is improving productivity and delivering consistent performance in the quarrying, construction, and recycling industries.



The company will also debut its most efficient water management solution to date, which it says promises greater functionality, improved maintenance access and safety, speed, automation, and material versatility to offer best value per ton processed for operators.



Located at stand A11 beside the registration pavilion, CDE will present its AggMaxTM 252SR scrubbing and classification system, which combines pre-screening, scrubbing, organics removal, sizing, stockpiling, fines recovery, and filtrates removal on a compact chassis.



Also on display will be the latest generation of FreeFlowTM, the fully-mobile washing solution for aggregate and sand classification. Designed and built onto the bed of a semi-trailer for optimal mobility, the plant helps achieve maximum in-situ material recovery and boasts integrated water storage and recycling.



Commenting on the company’s latest product reveal, CDE’s David Kinloch, Director of Business Development, UK & Ireland, said: “We see the world through our customers’ eyes and we engineer practical, scalable and proven solutions that address real-world problems, from the big picture issues concerning global sand shortages and the industry’s waste burden, to the everyday needs of our customers.



“Our plans for Hillhead this year really reflect our commitment to innovation and our desire to elevate the industries and sectors we operate in. Alongside the AggMax – the backbone of the CDE process and the driving force behind countless natural processing and waste recycling solutions around the world – will be the latest generation of our FreeFlow and the global reveal of our newest product innovation.



“We look forward to sharing more information with the industry over the coming weeks and hosting the global product launch at the Showground at 10:30am on Tuesday 25th June.”







MENAFN28042024006044013179ID1108148224