More than 300 startups to participate in 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Strategic) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 25 April 2024: Over 300 startups across diverse fields and sectors have officially confirmed their participation in the 13th edition of the AIM Congress. The event is set to take place from May 7 to 9, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. The event aims to delve into innovative solutions, uncover investment prospects, foster partnerships, and facilitate knowledge exchange among entrepreneurs globally.

The startups constitute one of the primary pillars of the 2024 AIM Congress, organized under the theme "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potentials for Global Economic Development." The event is supported by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development is the lead partner.

The 2024 AIM Startup agenda also features a diverse array of panel discussions and keynote speeches, highlighting the multifaceted landscape of trends and challenges facing startups. Key topics revolve around the emergence of startups in biotechnology, integrating technology into enterprises for financial resilience, and strategies for acquiring and retaining customers amidst financial disruptions. Additionally, discussions cover themes such as women's leadership, talent acquisition, and sustainable practices.

Additionally, the AIM Congress annually hosts the AIM Startup Pitch Competition alongside its events. The aim is to provide a competitive environment and an ideal platform for these startups to engage with investors, government officials, and key stakeholders, fostering relationships and securing funding for the winning entrepreneurial projects.

Sponsoring Organizations

Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) from Malaysia is sponsoring 10 startups, showcasing innovation. Maharashtra State Innovation Society and Kerala Startup Mission are each supporting 10 startups from India. Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone is backing 10 Indian startups driving healthcare innovation. Additionally, the UN International Trade Centre is empowering 3 Ugandan startups to participate in the AIM Startup Pitch Competition.

AIM Congress 2024 boasts a formidable lineup, drawing over 25 government ministers, 45 city mayors, and 12 central bank governors, alongside 900 speakers in 450 dialogue sessions. Seven high-level roundtable meetings promise in-depth discussions on global investment issues. Representing 9 global stock markets and 50 unicorns, attendees anticipate unparalleled networking. With 12,000 delegates from 175 countries and 27 joint events, AIM Congress is a global nexus for investment dialogue and collaboration.





