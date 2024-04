The 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference Set to be held in Banjul, Republic of The Gambia

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 25 April 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference under the slogan “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development,” on 4-5 May 2024 in the city of Banjul, the capital of the Republic of The Gambia. The summit discusses issues on the OIC agenda and the challenges facing the OIC Member States.



The Islamic Summit Conference will be preceded by a preparatory meeting of senior officials on April 30 and May 1, 2024, which will discuss the documents of the session and submit its report to the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) preparatory for the Summit. The preparatory CFM meeting will be held on 1-2 May 2024 to consider the results of the senior officials meeting and in turn, submit its report to the Summit.



H.E. the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, will travel to the capital, Banjul, accompanied by a high-level delegation from the OIC General Secretariat to participate in the proceedings of the session.



The leaders of the Member States will discuss the political issues of the Islamic world, most notably the Palestinian cause, the economic, humanitarian, social, and cultural issues, in addition to issues of youth, women, family, science and technology, information, Muslim communities and minorities in non- OIC Member States, and legal matters. The summit will also discuss issues related to the rejection of hate speech and Islamophobia, the promotion of dialogue, and issues of climate change and food security.



During the summit, H.E. the Secretary-General will present a report reviewing the most prominent activities, programs, and projects undertaken by the OIC since the previous session of the Islamic Summit Conference. The 15th session will issue a final communique that includes the OIC positions on the issues submitted to the summit, a resolution on Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and the Banjul Declaration.





