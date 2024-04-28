3,000 Dubai Students Compete in Term 2 of talabat Dubai Schools Games

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, UAE, April 23 2024: The talabat Dubai Schools Games, an initiative by the Dubai Sports Council, has completed Term 2 for the 2023-2024 edition. The inspiring youth event now in its fourth season saw almost 3,000 young athletes compete across a range of both individual and team sports, with 4 out of 6 of the events at maximum capacity for the students.



Providing unrivalled sporting experiences at some of Dubai’s best venues, Term 2 saw students from 150 public and private schools take part in competitions for a range of sports such as football, cycling, karate, chess, netball, tennis and e-sports.



Ahmed Salem Al Muhairi, Director of Clubs Development Department at Dubai Sports Council commented: “The second term of the talabat Dubai Schools Games has been nothing short of exciting. We have witnessed six championship games showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of Dubai’s young athletes.



As proud endorsers of the talabat Dubai Schools Games, the Dubai Sports Council is immensely proud to support this inclusive platform for sporting excellence in the region. We’ve been inspired by the passion, support and determination displayed by all the participating schools, and we are eagerly looking forward to seeing them continue to shine in the next term of the games.



He added: “These games provide another platform for young talent to come forth and show what they are truly capable of achieving. We are confident these young men and women will go a long way in further raising the UAE flag all across the globe through their exploits in the future.”



“It’s great to see the growing student participation in the second term of the Dubai School Games," said Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat UAE "At talabat, we firmly believe that sports, much like food, foster community and inclusion and as such we're proud to be a part of this initiative's continued growth in term 3.”



Pippa Clark, Managing Director, ESM - organisers of talabat Dubai Schools Games said: “The talabat Dubai Schools Games has been exceptionally exciting during this term. We’ve seen almost 3000 students participate across six sports competing for over 450 medals. We are always looking to build on the games, and this term we had a new addition to the DSG Football Championship with the introduction of live streaming and player and match analysis through the use of AI tools.



As always we are very fortunate to get access to specialist sports training grounds, and owe a huge thanks to our venue partners who allow us to offer a professional feel to this inter-schools tournament. It’s truly amazing to see so many organisations working together for the benefit of the children of Dubai.”



The tournament sees schools competing for points in each event and Term 2 saw GEMS Modern Academy, Jumeirah Primary School and Sunmarke school at the top of the leaderboard primary level and GEMS Modern Academy, GEMS World Academy and GEMS Wellington Academy at secondary school level.





