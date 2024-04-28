Abu Dhabi Mobility Participates in the Global Event DRIFTx as part of the Abu Dhabi Mobility Week

(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Thursday, April 25, 2024- The Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi (DMT), represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) is participating in the global event DRIFTx, which was launched in a private gala event on Tuesday, April 24th and will last until April 26th, at Yas Marina Abu Dhabi. This event is the first of its kind, bringing together industry leaders and innovators to showcase the latest innovations and solutions in smart and autonomous transport and their applications in sustainable mobility sectors worldwide.



The gala event was attended by key leaders in the transport sector, including ministers, top executives from corporations, government agencies, academic institutions, global regulatory bodies, and startup companies. Moreover, several strategic partners sponsoring the event were in attendance, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Rail, Etihad Airways, Bayanat, Abu Dhabi Transport Company, AD Ports Group, and ADQ Aviation and Aerospace Service.

Abu Dhabi Mobility showcased several strategic projects where it seeks to solidify Abu Dhabi's position as a global capital for sustainable mobility and leadership in smart and autonomous transport solutions and their application across land, maritime, and aviation transport sectors.



The leading vision of Abu Dhabi

For his part, His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, emphasized that AD Mobility’s objectives are in line with the Department of Municipalities and Transport's plan which resonate with the pioneering vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to develop smart and autonomous vehicle applications. Hosting the inaugural "DRIFTx" reflects the DMT’s commitment, as the exclusive partner of the event, to develop safe and sustainable transport solutions across the world. Moreover, they aim to foster dialogue with various stakeholders and the private sector to shape the future of sustainable mobility while establishing new benchmarks for the smart and autonomous car industry, positioning Abu Dhabi as a leader in the near future.



Abu Dhabi Mobility's participation reflects its continuous endeavors in adopting smart and autonomous driving transport solutions. It also highlights its dedication to explore collaboration opportunities, foster dialogue, exchange knowledge and expertise, and showcase the latest solutions and technologies shaping the future of the transport sector. Abu Dhabi Mobility has a prominent record in innovation and smart transport solutions which contribute to sustainable transport experience in the emirate.



Marine Sustainability in Guinness World Records

At the event, in support of marine sustainability, participants will have the opportunity to explore the latest maritime technologies, including the world's largest boat made via 3D printing technology. The boat measures at 11.98 metres in length, 4 metres in width, and operates on electric power. It entered the Guinness Book of World Records since it was printed in just 11 days through a technology that allows recycling the material used to construct it after the end of its lifecycle, using the same recycled material to build another boat.



Autonomous Electric Vehicle

Abu Dhabi Mobility also is presenting a project to develop an autonomous electric vehicle that can be remotely controlled by drivers, aimed at planning transport, tracking shipment, and optimizing fleet. This project is being developed in collaboration with “Einride AB.” Additionally, the Falcon Energy Project is set to be established in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, extending from Al Ruwais to Khalifa Economic Zones in Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) and Al Ain. The network will deploy one thousand electric heavy trucks and one hundred autonomous vehicles, supporting the installation of necessary charging infrastructure within Abu Dhabi. This initiative aligns with the goal of the Department of Municipalities and Transport to reduce carbon emissions caused by land freight transport by 30% in 2030.



Digital Twin

Abu Dhabi Mobility is showcasing the "Digital Twin" project, which involves developing an interactive three-dimensional tool. This tool aims to enhance traffic fluidity among the different roads in the emirate, improve efficient connectivity, and reduce traffic congestion by utilizing artificial intelligence to analyze transport system data, traffic movement patterns, and industrial development.











