Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, along with an accompanying official delegation, has departed Kuwait heading toward Saudi Arabia to partake in the World Economic Forum hosted by Riyadh.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will sponsor and attend the honoring ceremony of distinguished teachers and schools marking the World Teachers' Day for the scholastic year 2022-2023 early on Monday.

RIYADH -- The World Economic Forum meeting has kicked off with participation of Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim and President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende. 3149769 RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), also known as the Davos Forum, is an annual event that brings elites from different countries together to discuss the economic and political challenges and issues the world faces and find solutions to these global problems. (news report by Khaled Al-Shammari.

JEDDAH -- Kuwait will partake in the coming Islamic Summit due to be organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the Gambia, says the State of Kuwait's Permanent Delegate at the OIC Mohammad Al-Mutairi.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait condemns the terrorist attack that targeted a gas field in the Iraq's Kurdistan region using drones, which left a number of casualties. (end) rk