Palestinian President: Rafah Invasion Would Be The Worst For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday that the invasion of Rafah would be "the biggest disaster in the history of the Palestinian people".

During his speech at the special session at the World Economic Forum (WEF), themed Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development, in Riyadh, Abbas added that the United States was the only country capable of halting the potential Israeli aggression on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip.

He called for an immediate cessation of aggression and the provision of basic needs to citizens, urging countries that have not recognized the state of Palestine to do so.

Abbas stressed the need for a political solution to unite the West Bank and Gaza through an international peace conference, firmly rejecting any displacement of Palestinians from these areas. (end)

ash









MENAFN28042024000071011013ID1108148171