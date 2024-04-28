US stock indices increase on strong technology earnings, inflation records

(MENAFN) US stock indices witnessed a collective uptick last week, fueled by a robust surge in trading, particularly on Friday, buoyed by impressive quarterly performances from tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft, alongside the release of US inflation data. Investors reacted positively to Alphabet's historic dividend distribution and the initiation of a USD70 billion share buyback program, coupled with better-than-anticipated first-quarter results. The landmark achievement of Alphabet's parent company, Google, surpassing a market capitalization of two trillion dollars for the first time contributed to the market's optimism, with the company's stock climbing over 10 percent to USD171.95 per share.



Similarly, Microsoft experienced a notable uptick in its share price following quarterly revenues and profits that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company attributed its strong performance to the increased adoption of artificial intelligence within its cloud services, further bolstering investor confidence.



Against this backdrop, major US stock indices reflected the bullish sentiment prevalent in the market. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose by 2.67 percent, closing the week at 5,099.96 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index surged by 4.23 percent to reach 15,927.90 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also posted gains, albeit more modestly, rising by 0.67 percent to reach 38,239.66 points.



Overall, the week's market movements underscored the resilience and strength of the US stock market, driven by positive earnings reports from key technology companies and encouraging economic data. Investors remain cautiously optimistic as they navigate ongoing market volatility and uncertainties surrounding global events and economic indicators.

MENAFN28042024000045015682ID1108148147