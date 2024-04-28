FM Meets Norwegian Counterpart At World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Apr. 28 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, emphasized the crucial need for the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.He highlighted that a just and comprehensive peace, rooted in the two-state solution, remains the sole path to prevent regional conflict escalation and ensure security and peace for Palestinians, Israel, and the wider region.Safadi conveyed these sentiments during a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, held Sunday on the sidelines of the special World Economic Forum gathering hosted by Saudi Arabia. The discussions centered on developments related to Gaza, its regional implications, and efforts to de-escalate tensions, prioritize civilian protection, and facilitate sustainable humanitarian assistance throughout the region.Both ministers underlined the irreplaceable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in addressing the humanitarian crisis, stressing the imperative of supporting and enabling its continued operations.In addition to addressing Gaza, the meeting touched upon bilateral relations and various topics of mutual interest.