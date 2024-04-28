Authorities Detected 3 Water Thefts In Southern Shuna

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 28 (Petra) - Ministry of Water and Irrigation, in cooperation with the Kingdom's competent authorities, detected and removed 3 new attacks on the main water pipelines, which supply areas of Southern Shuna.The illegal fixtures siphoned off water illegally to supply farms and sell to tankers, which affected citizens' shares allocated for drinking purposes in "big" quantities, according to a ministry statement on Sunday.Additionally, the ministry noted attacks on the water infrastructure used one 4-inch, one 3-inch and two 2-inch pipelines, respectively, adding that illegal fixtures were removed and cases will be transferred to the competent authorities and take legal action against violators.The ministry affirmed its continued campaign to detect violations almost countrywide, valuing cooperation of interior ministry Public Security Directorate (PSD), security departments and citizens in countering such attacks.