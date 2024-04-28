World Economic Forum Meeting Starts In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- The World Economic Forum meeting started on Sunday with the participation of Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim and President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende.

The Saudi Minister said during his participation in the opening session that Riyadh's hosting of the global event came from its position as a pivotal location as the capital of one of the world's largest economies, in addition to its strategic location that connects 3 continents.

Al-Ibrahim pointed out that the forum supports global efforts towards sustainable economic development in accordance to the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

For his part, Brende said that Saudi Arabia has a unique position to work closely with both developed and developing markets to enhance cooperation between countries and help achieve their long-term goals in the fields of trade and energy.

He pointed out that the forum aims at achieving development integration, keeping pace with economic changes and opening new cooperation horizons. (pickup previous)

as











MENAFN28042024000071011013ID1108148041