Statement from Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports on Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport's (DWC) expansion



To be attributed to Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports :

The growth of Dubai has always been hand in hand with the growth of its aviation infrastructure and today we see another bold step on that journey. The announcement of

phase two of Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport's (DWC) expansion, representing a substantial investment of AED128 billion, marks the start of a huge investment of resources by our many stakeholders in designing and building a state-of-the-art airport that will provide a quick, convenient, and high quality 21st century experience for our customers. This further solidifies Dubai's position as a leading aviation hub on the world stage.

DXB will continue to serve as the primary hub, meeting the needs of 100 million plus guests over the next few years as phase two of DWC takes shape.

We will be actively collaborating with our airline customers, our strategic partners, the Dubai Government, and our stakeholders to bring this visionary project to fruition.