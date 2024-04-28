Minister Of Labor Meets Jordanian, Palestinian Counterparts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad : HE Minister of Labor Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met separately on Sunday with HE Minister of Labor of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Nadia Abdel Raouf Rawabdeh, and HE Minister of Labor of palestine Dr. Enas Hosni Attari, on the sidelines of the 50th Arab Labor Conference in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The meetings discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and each of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the State of palestine, and ways to support and develop them in labor-related topics.