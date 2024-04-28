Israeli Entity Renews Shelling Of Towns In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Israeli entity renewed its shelling of villages and towns in southern Lebanon Sunday.

Field sources reported that Israeli warplanes launched a series of missiles air strikes, targeting the towns of Tayr Harfa and Maroun al-Ras, which are among the villages of Bint Jbeil district in Nabatieh Governorate. The village of Maroun al-Ras is located two km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

The Israeli army also fired heavy machine-gun from its position in Jal al-Alam towards Labouneh and Alma al-Shaab (Tyre district).

Additionally, Israeli warplanes launched an air strike with missiles targeting the town of Hanin (one of the villages of Bint Jbeil District in Nabatieh Governorate).

The Israeli entity continues its aggression against towns and villages in southern Lebanon, in parallel with its heinous and ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians and forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes.