Azerbaijani Servicemen Attend Efes - 2024 Multinational Exercise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Efes – 2024 multinational exercise involving a total of 1567participants from 49 countries is held in the cities of Istanbuland Izmir of the Republic of Tirkiye, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry .

A group of Azerbaijani servicemen is involved in the exercise,consisting of computer-assisted command-staff and live-firestages.

Efes - 2024 multinational exercise will run until May 30.