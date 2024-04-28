Azerbaijani Servicemen Attend Efes - 2024 Multinational Exercise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Efes – 2024 multinational exercise involving a total of 1567participants from 49 countries is held in the cities of Istanbuland Izmir of the Republic of Tirkiye, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry .
A group of Azerbaijani servicemen is involved in the exercise,consisting of computer-assisted command-staff and live-firestages.
Efes - 2024 multinational exercise will run until May 30.
