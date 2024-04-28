Chairman Of Qatar Press Center Praises (KUNA)'S Development, Credibility

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Qatar Press Center Saad Al-Rumaihi praised on Sunday the professionalism, development and credibility of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) in reporting news during recent years.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Rumaihi said that Kuwait News Agency enjoys high professional standers in terms of the diversity of written and visual materials and transmitting news, adding that KUNA has its own journalistic exclusivity and has a long-standing audience at the Arab and international levels.

He stressed that the presence of KUNA to cover continental events such as the AFC Under-23 Football Championship is evidence of its interest in covering continental and international sporting events and others.

He expressed his county's pride of the presence of Arab media outlets of all kinds to cover the events taking place on its soil, pointing to the Qatari leadership's interest in the media as a platform for spreading everything that is good in the world.

Al-Rumaihi also pointed out that KUNA has maintained its distinction with all the leaders who ran the agency and had a clear mark on its brilliance. He also expressed his pride in the " creative media and journalistic" Kuwaiti youth cadres in KUNA.

He praised the training programs enjoyed by Kuwaiti youth cadres in Kuna, " in addition to their great potential", which makes them able to be the focus of the world's attention."

On the other hand, Al-Rumaihi praised Kuwait's long history in journalism, since the issuance of Kuwait magazine headed by Abdulaziz Al-Rashid in the 1920s to Al-Arabi magazine, the ambassador of Kuwaiti culture in the Arab world.(end)

