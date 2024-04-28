Great food, family fun and good vibes await at e& Beach Canteen, the city’s iconic beachside dining pop-up, this Dubai Food Festival

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 April 2024 – Get ready for non-stop food, fun and fiesta vibes at e& Beach Canteen, taking place from Thursday 25 April to Sunday 12 May as part of DFF. In collaboration with Brag, Dubai’s favourite beachside dining pop-up promises a delicious fusion of gastronomy, entertainment, and family-friendly activities on the picturesque shores of Jumeirah Beach, located just behind Sunset Mall.



A flagship event of DFF, this year’s edition is taking things to a whole other level. Inspired by the relaxing and vacation-like lifestyle of beachside towns, e& Beach Canteen will be an idyllic haven in the city, offering a culinary escape and overall good vibes. In addition to the much-loved gastronomical delights and entertainment e& Beach Canteen is famous for, visitors can also indulge in a beach club experience, food workshops, music gigs, wellness and exercise classes, kids’ zone and so much more! It will also serve as an innovative celebration of global cuisines, Dubai’s culinary excellence, and the important role that chefs and SMEs play in promoting nutritious lifestyles.



Discover the highlights you won't want to miss at e& Beach Canteen this year:

• e& Stage | the main stage is your ticket to a diverse lineup of performances that'll keep you entertained all day long.

• Goodness Bar by Lipton | cheers to free refreshment as Lipton invites all Canteeners to enjoy complimentary Lipton Green Tea Mocktails, ensuring you stay hydrated and refreshed.

• talabat Food Plaza | a foodie paradise featuring House of Pops, Drip Burgers, Hotbun, Big Boi Ramen, Sushido and more, all offering delectable delights sure to tantalise your taste buds.

• Ripe Market | shop 'til you drop at the Ripe Market with vendors like Little Malak, Pumakme, KF Bracelets, Alorabella, Nunchi Store, and Biru offering unique finds, you're sure to discover treasures to take home.

• Streetfood Walk | take a stroll and tuck into savoury delights at Tortilla and JT Burgers, alongside authentic delicacies at Halla Shawarma and Tonda Pizza.

• Bites by the Beach | indulge your cravings with delicious snacks; from a delicious brew at Coffee Matters to dreamy ice cream at SMiZE & Dream, and savoury options like Meokja and Fire Slice, there's something to satisfy every palate.

• Tasty Quarter | the ultimate destination for culinary delights featuring Boba Bae, Churros Cone Cafe, CRMBZ, M'oishî, Oneera Cafe, Ça Plaît, Koukh Al Boosni Kebab, Snow Moon, Coco Club, and Keventers will leave you craving for more.

• Beach BBQ | sizzle up your beach experience with Mama B, The Mad Greeks, and more satisfying your cravings for smoky, grilled goodness.

• Culinary Theatre | indulge your passion for all things culinary. From foodie podcasts to live cooking demos, the Culinary Theatre promises an unforgettable experience for food lovers of all ages.

• The Beach Club | immerse yourself in the first-ever e& Beach Canteen beach club experience from 8am to 6pm. Lounge, socialise, and enjoy beachfront offerings, complete with sun loungers, umbrellas, and towel rentals. Plus, join fitness sessions for a refreshing start to your day.

• Kids Fun Zone | treat your little ones to a world of wonder and meet beloved characters Modhesh and Dana as they lead fun-filled activities, including inflatable adventures and exciting challenges, with chances to win thrilling prizes.

• Family Workshop Space | bond with your loved ones and get creative with a jam-packed schedule of family-friendly activities.

• Emcan x Roll Dxb Roller Rink | let the good times roll at the Roller Rink, presented by Emcan (Emarat) and Roll DXB, promising exhilarating spins and thrilling moves.

• Shorts and Shawarmas | indulge in delectable bites while enjoying screenings of foodie movies, offering a cinematic feast for the senses in a cozy beachside setting.

• Food Focus Dubai | discover the winners of the Food Focus Dubai Photography Competition and gain free access to the exhibit which is a must-see for any food enthusiast.

• talabat Booth | enjoy a host of exhilarating games and giveaways and win exciting prizes, or take part in the talabat Scavenger Hunt taking place on weekends and explore e& Beach Canteen in a thrilling competition, where riddles posted on talabat UAE’s Instagram will reveal clues for the chance to win prizes worth up to AED 1,000. As an added bonus, avail special vouchers provided by select eateries on the talabat app.

• BLACK + DECKER | check out their workshops to DIY with your friends and family at e& Beach Canteen

• Murals by Zayed University | weaving together the rich heritage of the emirates with the lively spirit of e& Beach Canteen, check out 6 large-scale vibrant murals and artwork crafted by Zayed University’s imaginative minds.





