Thousand mangrove trees to be planted as part of EarthSoul Festival in Dubai

EarthSoul Festival, in collaboration with The Storey Group, a sustainability-focused business consultancy firm, and Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), an environmental non-governmental organization, has announced the launch of EarthSoul Fest Forest aimed to plant 1,000 mangrove trees in the UAE and support global reforestation and habitat protection efforts.

Spearheading a green future, this initiative aims to address environmental challenges and raise awareness about the importance of conservation efforts, reducing carbon emissions and supporting global reforestation and habitat protection efforts. Moving forward, the festival also aims to collaborate with more like-minded organizations to create a positive impact on the environment.

Headlining the inaugural EarthSoul Fest, conceptualized and organized by Orbit Events, on May 4th, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Arena is global sensation Jason Derulo. With his electrifying performance, Derulo will bring his signature flair and infectious energy to the stage, captivating audiences with hits like "Want To Want Me" and "Savage Love."

Joining Jason Derulo is a diverse lineup of artists, each committed to promoting environmental consciousness through their music. Accompanying Derulo, Pakistani sensation Shae Gill, Pakistani hip-hop duet Young Stunners, Emirati Soul singer Arqam, and rising star Celinedee Matahari, promise to deliver a captivating experience while driving home the message of environmental awareness.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Pragna Vaya, Managing Director at Orbit Events, said, “We are proud to play our part in the fight against climate change, cultivating a culture of eco-consciousness. The mangrove tree planting initiative symbolizes our deep commitment to environmental sustainability, as we strive to leave a lasting impact on our planet for generations to come."

Speaking about the collaboration, Karen Storey, Founder and CEO of The Storey Group, said, "We're excited to join forces with EarthSoul Fest to enact tangible change and shed light on the urgent issue of climate change. Together, we aspire to ignite a passion for sustainability and pave the way for a brighter, greener tomorrow."

The UAE has been carefully selected as the ideal location for this pioneering initiative of planting the mangrove forest, emphasizing the region's capacity to nurture biodiversity and promote sustainability. Through this collaboration, EarthSoul Fest underscores their commitment to raising environmental consciousness and driving action, not only within the local community but also on a global scale.

Central to this initiative is EcoMatcher, a technology platform that enables transparent tree-planting initiatives and their groundbreaking "scan to plant" technology, which empowers festival attendees to actively engage in tree-planting efforts. Through this platform, participants can scan a QR code and instantly contribute to the EarthSoul Fest Forest initiative. With each scan, individuals directly contribute to the planting of mangroves, symbolizing their dedication to environmental conservation and the festival's mission of fostering a greener future.

The EarthSoul Fest Forest initiative aims to plant 1000 mangroves during its inaugural edition, with plans to expand this initiative in future editions. By planting mangroves, renowned for their carbon sequestration capabilities and vital role in supporting diverse ecosystems, the partnership aims to make a significant impact on local and global environmental initiatives. By attending the festival, attendees can actively support this initiative, knowing that a part of the proceeds from the tickets sold will go towards protecting the environment and greening our planet.

As part of EarthSoul Fest's commitment to environmental stewardship, the festival will also host a pre-event beach clean-up drive on May 3rd, 2024, inviting participants to contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment. The clean-up drive will begin at the designated event area near the Hassyan Coal Power Plant Security, Jebel Ali. The drive serves as a catalyst, inspiring participants to embrace eco-conscious behaviors and adopt a sustainable lifestyle by actively engaging in waste reduction efforts, promoting responsible consumption practices, and fostering a deeper connection to nature through hands-on environmental stewardship.





