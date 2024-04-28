Middle East’s transactional risk insurance market likely to be buoyed by a stable pipeline of transactions and increased innovation

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) Dubai, 25 April, 2024 – According to a new report from Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor and part of Marsh McLennan, average premium rates for transactional risk insurance in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa fell by 32% in 2023, amid a significant influx in available capacity in the region. Transactional risk insurance continued to play a major role in global mergers and acquisitions in 2023 – despite an overall downward trend in M&A activity – and the Middle East market stands to benefit from a stable pipeline of transactions.



Marsh’s Transactional Risk Insurance 2023: Year in Review notes that global demand for transactional risk insurance, which protects buyers and sellers from M&A deal risks, remained resilient in the challenging economic environment because of the increasingly important role this coverage plays in corporate transactions. Buyers and sellers continued to seek deal protection on transactions across all key industry sectors, supplemented by tax and contingent liability insurance.



Against the backdrop of a challenging year for M&A activity due to ongoing global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty – with total deal value down, compared to the preceding year – clients purchased a higher proportion of coverage for each transaction in 2023. The average limit purchased grew by 13% on the previous year, with the average transactional risk placement insured now close to 34% of the deal value. Several insurers also began targeting high-value Middle Eastern transactions in 2023.



According to Marsh’s report, nearly 50% of the transactional risk placements made by Marsh in the region during 2023 were in the renewable energy, real estate, technology, and manufacturing sectors. As economies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) seek to diversify their economies, activity by government-related entities and sovereign funds, and focused portfolio optimization by large regional corporates, is expected to keep M&A activity buoyant in 2024.



Nirav Modi, Private Equity and M&A Practice Leader, Middle East & Africa, Marsh, said: “While the M&A landscape in Middle East remains challenging, it is clear that transactional risk insurance continues to play a critical role in de-risking transactions and attracting private capital in the region.



“As the transactional risk insurance market matures in the Middle East, we expect greater innovation as insurers look to differentiate themselves through new product offerings and novel mechanisms designed to address the risk and insurance needs of increasingly diversified economies across the GCC.”





MENAFN28042024006633014413ID1108147822