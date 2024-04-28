Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) Saudi returns as part of Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia 2024

(MENAFN- Katch ) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (April 2024): The Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) is thrilled to announce its return to Riyadh as part of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia 2024. The GRIF brand is a platform which provides knowledge, connections and inspiration for the restaurant investment industry globally. With its strong sense of community and passion for the sector, GRIF has been organising leading events since its establishment in 2014, with several successful editions previously held in Dubai, London, Nairobi, and Amsterdam. This highly anticipated event will take place from April 29 to 30 at the prestigious Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, followed by a culinary tour of Via Riyadh on May 1.



The Future of the Industry

Always future-focused, GRIF@FHS-Saudi will open its two-day showcase with insights on the future demands of the hospitality consumer. These discussions will be delivered by world-renowned futurists Martin Raymond, the Co-founder and editor-in-chief of LS:N Global and The Future Laboratory, and Christopher Sanderson, the Co-founder of The Future Laboratory. Their engaging presentation will in part draw on the unique research they have undertaken on the future of luxury hospitality in the Kingdom, followed by a panel discussion on the resulting opportunities in the F&B space in the country where Chris will be joined by Hicham Hassouni, the Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer of Boutique Group, Mohammed Jawa, the Founder and Chairman of MJS Holding, and

Ada Renedo, the Regional CEO of Together Group, Middle East.



The remainder of the morning will continue to be future-focused with a presentation from Simon Wright, the Founder & Chairman of TGP International, who will speak about the changing F&B landscape and what it means for the future of dining and spaces in Saudi Arabia. This topic will then be further expanded on during a panel discussion consisting of Talar Keshishian, the Senior Leasing Manager of Red Sea Global, Vikram Natarajan, the Acting CEO & COO of Kayanee, and Madan Manjeshwar, the Director of Finance for AlMoajil Hospitality.



Data Driven Insights

Building on the theme of actionable insights, GRIF will also highlight how data can steer restaurant investors towards making savvy decisions. The event’s data partner, Foresight Insights, will delve into the importance of leveraging industry data to maintain a competitive edge in the ever changing landscape of F&B.



Additionally, the forum is set to explore the intersection of traditional media and social impact, featuring a compelling talk by Sam Bakhshandehpour, President and Board Member of JOSÉ ANDRÉS GROUP. Sam will discuss the transformative journey from a conventional restaurant business to an Emmy award-winning media powerhouse, driven by their purpose-led work through the charitable organisation, World Central Kitchen. This session promises to provide a comprehensive view of how purpose and profit can synergistically elevate a brand’s market presence and societal impact.



Continuing its focus on empowering stakeholders within the hospitality sector, the GRIF@FHS-Saudi program will be shedding further light on the critical role of F&B in enhancing the bottom line for hotel owners and investors. Recognising the pivotal impact of F&B services, Tuesday morning’s sessions will pivot to a detailed exploration within this domain, beginning with the exclusive GRIF Performance Report. This report will unveil current performance trends of F&B within hotels across Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for a vibrant discussion on how hoteliers can leverage independent F&B operators to elevate underperforming assets.



The discourse will then transition into a pragmatic examination of revenue maximisation strategies specific to hotel F&B. James Hacon, Managing Partner at Think Hospitality, will outline the four levers of revenue optimisation for restaurants and hotel F&B, providing attendees with a clear roadmap towards financial improvement. Following James, Emma Banks will address the financial viability of sustainability in the F&B sector, with her presentation highlighting key takeaways on how sustainability initiatives can not only align with but also propel commercial success, offering a dual benefit of environmental responsibility and profitability.



The PR Partner

Katch International, a prominent PR agency with established offices in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, will be supporting the communications of GRIF throughout its latest edition. The agency, which has worked with and supported GRIF in the past, is renowned for providing invaluable guidance, strategic insights, and tailored PR solutions to empower budding entrepreneurs, accelerate business growth, and amplify brand visibility in the dynamic Saudi market.







