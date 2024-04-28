OIC Welcomes Independent Review Panel’s Report on UNRWA, Calls for Member States’ Support

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 25 April 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the report issued by the Independent Review Panel on UNRWA, which concluded that the Agency abided by the humanitarian principle of neutrality. The report also mentioned the importance of UNRWA’s critical role in supporting the relief and humanitarian efforts for millions of Palestinians experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, particularly in the Gaza Strip, due to the Israeli military aggression that has gone on for more than six months.



The OIC noted that the confirmation by the report of UNRWA’s adherence to effective procedures and mechanisms to promote the values of the United Nations and humanitarian principles is a clear message on the incitement by Israel, the occupying power, against UNRWA, in an attempt to end its role and finish off the cause of Palestinian refugees. The OIC also applauded the stances of the states that have announced new financial contributions and, at the same time, called on those that had announced the cessation of financing for UNRWA to reconsider their decisions and to resume their contributions in order to ensure the continuation of their responsibility of providing humanitarian services to millions of Palestinian refugees.



The OIC reaffirmed that the existence of UNRWA and the continuation of its role are a top priority from the humanitarian perspective, a testament to the collective international commitment to the rights of Palestinian refugees, and an element of stability in the region. The OIC renewed its commitment to the full support of UNRWA’s role against the backdrop of its steadfast and supportive position of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to return, to self-determination and to establish their independent state on the border of 1967 with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.







