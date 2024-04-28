OIC Welcomes the Republic of Jamaica’s Recognition of the State of Palestine

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 25 April 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the decision of the Republic of Jamaica to recognize the State of Palestine, noting that this important step is in line with international law and relevant United Nations legitimacy resolutions, and contributes to enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights, including their right to return and to establish their independent state of Palestine on the borders of June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The OIC renewed its call to all states of the world that are yet to do so to announce their recognition of the State of Palestine, in support of the international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region on the basis of the two-state solution and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.







