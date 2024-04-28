Ogilvy Appoints Antonis Kocheilas Global Chief Transformation Officer

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) APRIL 25, 2024 — Ogilvy today announced that Antonis Kocheilas has been named Global Chief Transformation Officer. In this newly created role, Antonis will be responsible for identifying, developing, and implementing transformational strategies and systems that help clients adapt to the ever-changing market dynamics of today and in the future. In addition, he will work to create and scale new offerings, tools, and processes that keep Ogilvy at the forefront of the rapidly evolving creative industry partnering with Liz Taylor (Global CCO), Mick McCabe (Global CSO), Sophie Hoffstetter (Global Chief Client Officer), Philip Heimann (Global Chief Growth & Marketing Officer), among others.



Moving forward Antonis will also lead Ogilvy Consulting, the agency's enterprise level business transformation and brand innovation unit, which is comprised of over 225+ consultants around the world. He will work closely with Ogilvy Consulting’s regional leadership including Ann Higgins in EMEA, Susan Machtiger in North America, Chris Brewer and Paolo Mercado in APAC, and Ranjiv Ramgolam in LATAM.



Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, said: “Throughout the past decade Antonis has not only created impact with many of our global clients but has collaborated with them by thinking in interesting ways about the long-term vision and strategy for their brands and businesses. He has proven to be an incredible orchestrator who brings together talent across capabilities to create innovative solutions that transform our clients’ brands and business. I know that in this new role, Antonis, along with the strategic powerhouses at Ogilvy Consulting, will ensure that Ogilvy is an indispensable business partner to our clients.”



“When clients trust us with the stewardship of their brands, we have a responsibility not only to address their current challenges, but also to help them win a larger share of the future. Performance and transformation should go hand in hand, and feed from each other,” Antonis said. “Ogilvy's range of capabilities, coupled with Ogilvy Consulting, uniquely positions us to identify opportunities for transformation and innovation while helping clients devise strategies and systems that will enable them to capitalize on them. I’m looking forward to working with more of our clients, as well as leaders across Ogilvy, to raise the bar of our collective aspirations.”



Antonis most recently serviced as Global CEO of Ogilvy Advertising where he led the modernization of the agency’s advertising, branding, and content creation capabilities. Throughout his career, Antonis has worked to foster cultures and capabilities were creativity flourishes and is directed to drive demonstrably better business results. He has seen the effectiveness of this approach through the work that has done with a range of global companies including SC Johnson, Mondelēz International, PepsiCo, Unilever, CDW, and Pernod Ricard, among others. He is a strategist by trade with over 20 years of experience across leader and challenger brands and he has delivered work that has created impact for clients as evidenced by numerous Effie and Cannes Lions honors including a Grand Prix in 2018.



Antonis joined Ogilvy in 2011 as the Global Planning Director for SC Johnson. This is his second tenure at Ogilvy. Previously he was General Manager of Ogilvy Athens. In the intervening years, Antonis led Mullen Lowe Athens to become the second-most effective agency in Europe by the Effie Effectiveness Index. He also has experience working client side as Marketing Director at KORRES, an international pioneer in natural cosmetics. Antonis holds an MBA from Cardiff University in UK and a BSc. in International Management from the American College of Greece.







MENAFN28042024004696012122ID1108147805