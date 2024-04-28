Wild elephant tramples 4 people, including 2 children in India

(MENAFN) In the northeastern state of Assam, India, a tragic incident unfolded on Saturday, claiming the lives of at least four individuals, among them two forest officials, in a confrontation with a wild elephant. The incident occurred in the Dhiraimajuli area of Sonitpur district, situated approximately 147 kilometers northeast of Dispur, the state capital.



According to District Forest Officer Pirai Sudhan, the sequence of events began when one victim ventured outside his residence late at night, only to encounter the wild elephant unexpectedly, resulting in a fatal encounter. Subsequently, another individual lost his life while attempting to deter the animal, highlighting the precarious nature of human-wildlife encounters.



The situation took a tragic turn when the wild elephant, apparently agitated, trampled two forest officials who were patrolling the area at the time. The loss of these individuals underscores the inherent risks faced by those tasked with wildlife management and conservation efforts, even as they strive to protect both human communities and wildlife.



In response to the incident, the forest department has mobilized personnel to the affected area, intensifying patrols and implementing measures to manage the rogue elephant and prevent further loss of life. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the complex challenges posed by human-wildlife conflict, emphasizing the importance of proactive strategies to mitigate such incidents and foster harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.

