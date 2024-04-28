Longines Hathab: Cherif Wins Penultimate Round To Extend Big Tour Lead

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: French rider Cyrine Cherif yesterday produced another clinical performance to win the 13th and penultimate round, extending her overall Big Tour lead at the 13th Longines Hathab Tour.

At the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) outdoor arena, Cherif astride I'am Moerhoeve's Princess Z, cleared the challenging course in 67.13 secs to take her points tally to 255, 11 ahead of Mohammed Khalifa Al Baker. Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi is third in the overall standings with 223 points.

Yesterday, Al Baker, who rode Lissabon 56, was the fastest rider clocking 64.56 secs but took penalties on four occasions to settle for a second place. Faleh Suwead Al Ajami in company with Ghana, committed four faults while clocking 65.93 secs to secure third place.

Meanwhile, Marc Bettinger and the QEF-owned Dukhan 3 topped the Open Class with a perfect run in 55.57 secs. Hamad Towaim Al Marri rode Baron Z H to second place in 56.58 secs while Hussain Saeed Haidan teamed up with D Saucedo to earn third place with a time of 56.70 secs.