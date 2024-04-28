(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



SNS Insider reports impressive growth for the Thermal Conductive Polymer Material Market . Valued at USD 155.74 million in 2023, the market is projected to reach a staggering USD 405.42 million by 2031. This translates to an impressive CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The integration of thermally conductive polymers is on the rise across industries.

From electrical and electronics to automotive and beyond, these materials offer innovative solutions to address heat dissipation needs. Their rising demand is attributed to lightweight properties, superior heat transfer capabilities, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional materials. The electronics industry is a major catalyst for the growth of the thermal conductive polymer material market. With the miniaturization of electronic devices, space constraints, and technological advancements, there's a surge in demand for these materials.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Celanese Corporation

DSM

KANEKA CORPORATION

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

SABIC

HELLA GmbH & Co.

MERCK KGaA

Saint-Gobain

Arkema

RTP Company

Brenntag GmbH

Covestro AG

BASF SE

Kenner Material & System Co., Ltd and other

Market Analysis

Thermally conductive polymers are essential for efficient heat dissipation in electronic components. As devices shrink and performance increases, thermal management becomes crucial. These polymers help transfer heat away from critical components like LEDs, photovoltaics, and automotive electronics, enhancing performance and longevity. Additionally, they act as a thermal paste in laptops, phones, and other devices. The automotive industry, particularly the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment, has seen significant advancements in thermal management using thermally conductive polymer materials.

The thermal conductive polymer materials market is experiencing exciting advancements:



In December 2022, Ensinger PolyTech, Inc. acquired the assets of Poly-Tech Industrial, Inc., bolstering their expertise in high-performance materials.

In September 2022, X2F collaborated with Covestro AG to develop automotive heat sinks with superior thermal conductivity, offering a lightweight alternative to aluminum. In May 2021, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. pioneered high thermal conductivity technology for carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP), enhancing heat dissipation in electronic devices

Segment Analysis

By Product

The polyamide segment dominated the market due to its excellent thermal conductivity combined with its cost-effectiveness. This makes it a versatile and attractive solution for various applications. Polycarbonates follow in market share, exhibiting high growth potential. Their superior thermal stability (up to 135°C) makes them well-suited for applications where elevated temperatures are a factor.

By Application

The electrical and electronics segment led the market in 2023. This dominance is attributed to several factors: the affordability and moldability of plastic compounds, their excellent thermal stability, and the inherent resistance of plastics to impact, scratching, and abrasion. The continuous innovation and demand for advanced thermal management solutions within the electronics industry further propel the growth of this segment as thermally conductive polymers become essential in heat sinks, heat removal devices, electric battery housing, and LED enclosures. The overall growth of the electronics market directly fuels the demand for thermally conductive plastics.

By Product



Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) Others

By Application



Electrical & electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense Others

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The global economic effects of the Russia-Ukraine war have impacted the thermal conductive polymer materials market. Supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in raw material prices have posed challenges. However, the rising demand for electronics and the need for thermal management solutions are expected to mitigate these effects to some extent.

North America dominated the Thermal Conductive Polymer Material Market in 2023

North America holds the largest market share due to its focus on research & development and the presence of major manufacturers. Europe follows closely, fueled by its robust automotive industry and the increasing adoption of thermally conductive polymer materials in automotive applications.

Key Takeaways for the Thermal Conductive Polymer Material Market Study



The market is experiencing significant expansion driven by the demand for lightweight, cost-effective, and efficient thermal management solutions across various industries.

The electronics and automotive industries are the primary growth drivers for the market, with a particular emphasis on innovations in electric vehicle technologies.

North America leads in market share, fueled by strong R&D initiatives and the presence of key industry players. Strategic partnerships, collaborations, and continuous material development will be crucial for market participants to drive innovation and gain a competitive edge in this dynamic market.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisThermal Conductive Polymer Material Market Segmentation, By ProductThermal Conductive Polymer Material Market Segmentation, By ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

